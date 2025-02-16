Sign up
Behold, the light
I must admit I edited out the lamp post. I will try this shot again with a starburst filter.
16th February 2025
Neil
@neil_ge
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
16th February 2025 6:38pm
