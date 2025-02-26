Previous
I went to Barnard Castle to check my eyes !.. by neil_ge
I went to Barnard Castle to check my eyes !..

...(UK Joke! ) I saw this building, and I thought I was in the Loire Valley, France. Maybe I need a reality check!!!!! It was beautiful.
