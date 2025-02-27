Sign up
Photo 1412
Beautiful fruit, from a proper shop!
p-1412
27th February 2025
27th Feb 25
1
0
Neil
ace
@neil_ge
1438
photos
32
followers
34
following
386% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
27th February 2025 3:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
I like shopping in a proper shop… super colourful delicious capture.
February 27th, 2025
