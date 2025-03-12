Previous
Ely Cathedral by neil_ge
Photo 1425

Ely Cathedral

p-1425
12th March 2025 12th Mar 25

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
John ace
Magnificent! Such impressive architecture!
March 12th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Lovely view of this magificent cathedral
March 12th, 2025  
