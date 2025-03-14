Previous
Russian Cannon by neil_ge
Photo 1427

Russian Cannon

Captured during the Crimean War and presented to the People of Ely by Queen Victoria in 1860 to mark the creation of the Ely Rifle Volunteers.
p-1427
14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
390% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact