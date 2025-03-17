Previous
European Green Woodpecker by neil_ge
European Green Woodpecker

One of the most colourful common birds in the UK, but we have a love/hate with this little fellow. This bird pecked off the bark of an ornamental tree and eventually killed it. However the are beautifully colourful birds.
Neil

