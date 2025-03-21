Previous
Harvesting plants by neil_ge
Harvesting plants

We're moving to South Yorkshire next week, so we harvested a few favourite plants to take with us, but don't worry there is still plenty for the new owners.
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

Neil

@neil_ge
