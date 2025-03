Magnolia..

...looking magnificent in the afternoon sun.

I shall miss this tree in the spring when we move to South Yorkshire.

We had the removal packers in today. They are amazing. There is no filter, everything goes into a box. This leaves us to sort it all out when we eventually get into our new house. (Hopefully that will be towards the end of April), It's a new home, and the developers are operating at a snail's pace!

p-1440