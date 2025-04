Hot-bulb engine

A hot-bulb engine, also known as a semi-diesel or Akroyd engine, is a type of internal combustion engine that utilizes a red-hot metal surface within a bulb to ignite the fuel. Air is then compressed into the hot-bulb chamber by the rising piston, initiating the combustion cycle.

This example is at Worsbrough Mill. Originally the mill was powered by water, then in 1911 a fuel driven engine was installed to replace the water mill wheel.







p-1458