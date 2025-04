Contemporary mural commemorating miners killed in Oaks Colliery Explosion

It was created by (18) students in Barnsley in remembrance of the 361 miners and rescuers who lost their lives in the Oaks Colliery Explosion(Barnsley) on December 12, 1866, the worst mining disaster in the UK.

This mural was inspired from an etching from The Illustrated London News.

p-1459