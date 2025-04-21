Previous
Cast iron water mill gear and wooden toothed bevel gear by neil_ge
Photo 1465

Cast iron water mill gear and wooden toothed bevel gear

The building is being held up with acrow props.
p-1465
21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
401% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Looks pretty solid and safe
April 21st, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Nice rusty textures.
April 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact