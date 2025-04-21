Sign up
Photo 1465
Photo 1465
Cast iron water mill gear and wooden toothed bevel gear
The building is being held up with acrow props.
p-1465
21st April 2025
21st Apr 25
2
0
Neil
ace
@neil_ge
1493
photos
34
followers
35
following
401% complete
View this month »
1458
1459
1460
1461
1462
1463
1464
1465
Beverley
ace
Looks pretty solid and safe
April 21st, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Nice rusty textures.
April 21st, 2025
