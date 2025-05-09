Previous
Sticks in a lake - reflection. by neil_ge
Photo 1479

Sticks in a lake - reflection.

We've been so busy sorting out our new home that 365 has taken a back seat, I'll fill in the blank dates in the future..
We're getting sorted, so that's all good.
p-1479
9th May 2025 9th May 25

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 ﻿I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
405% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact