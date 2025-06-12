Previous
Avakas Gorge by neil_ge
Photo 1513

Avakas Gorge

8km walk along this incredible gorge, it was wonderful. I’ve posted a second photo on my alternative account.
12th June 2025 12th Jun 25

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 ﻿I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since.
Karen ace
Beautiful. You must've felt like you were in another world walking through this amazing space. A wonderful experience.
June 12th, 2025  
