Amphitheatre at Salamis

Salamis was an ancient Greek city-state on the east coast of Cyprus, at the mouth of the river Pedieos, 6 km north of modern Famagusta (now in occupied Turkish Cyprus).

According to tradition, the founder of Salamis was Teucer, son of Telamon, king of the Greek island of Salamis, who could not return home after the Trojan War because he had failed to avenge his brother Ajax.

Interestingly each summer a series of Shakespeare plays are performed here.