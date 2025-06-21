Previous
Ghost Town of Verosha. by neil_ge
Photo 1522

Ghost Town of Verosha.

To get to Varosha, a suburb of Famagusta, we traveled by coach down a long corridor of the DMZ. We could see the dividing line on both sides into the Turkish controlled and Greek Cypriot territories.
Verosha was abandoned in 1974 after the Turkish invasion and was taken under UN control and no one could enter, even the owners of the properties.
The area was opened to tourists in 2017, however all the buildings are cordoned off and it is strictly forbidden to enter them. They look as if they could collapse at any moment.
Before 1974 Varosha was once the playground holiday destination for celebrities such Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton, Raquel Welsh and Brigette Bardot.
It was really interesting and sobering especially brought into focus with what’s going on in the world today.
The roads the tourists walked along are modern tarmac with painted road lines. The whole experience was rather surreal, like walking through a movie set.
21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

Neil

@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 ﻿I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
Photo Details

