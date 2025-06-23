Previous
Tombs of Kings, Pafos by neil_ge
Photo 1524

Tombs of Kings, Pafos

There are 7 tombs that have been excavated by archaeologists in the enormous. The dates range from 3000BC to 300AD. Dispite its name the tombs were not used by Royalty, they earned their name from their grand appearance.
23rd June 2025 23rd Jun 25

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 ﻿I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
417% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
lovely
June 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact