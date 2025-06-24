Sign up
Photo 1525
Aphrodite’s Island.
Well that’s what the captain said, but we have seen another island also called Aphrodite’s Rock - so take your pick!
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
2
1
Neil
ace
@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
1564
photos
35
followers
33
following
417% complete
1518
1519
1520
1521
1522
1523
1524
1525
37
38
1521
1522
1523
1524
1525
39
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
24th June 2025 8:59am
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks wonderful.
June 24th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Pretty
June 24th, 2025
