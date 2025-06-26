Janet said…..

……“let’s go for a drive out north west to south of the DMZ to a tiny fishing village - might be fun”!!



As we approached the fishing village we saw soldiers and military equipment and decided we’d gone far enough and started making our way back to civilisation on an alternative route.



Well it was different, a hair raising switch back of a drive over mountains with rock falls, extremely steep slopes (up and down), sheer drops and lots of acute corners - to be fair there were warning signs saying the road was very dangerous!



The road was completely deserted through Pafos Pine Forest, except for geckos and snakes scuttling across the road in front of us.



For about 40 kms we didn’t see a hamlet or taverna.



I had a ball driving through the forest, whilst Janet was a nervous wreck by the time we got back to our apartment.



The views were stunning but there was hardly any points to stop and take photographs.