Shipwrecked EDRO III Pegeia

The Sierra Leone-flagged EDRO III ran aground off Pegeia on 8 September 2011 in heavy seas, during a voyage to Rhodes, from Limassol, Cyprus with a cargo of plasterboard. At the time of the accident, the ship had nine crew members - seven Albanians and two Egyptians. The crew were rescued and airlifted to the safety of Paphos by a local British Military helicopter. The EDRO III weighs 2,345 Ton