On the way to Pafos Airport

Sadly our month holiday has come to the end. Cyprus has been a wonderful island to visit. We’ve met interesting people and eaten wonderful food (the salads have been super tasty).

The sea has been clear and warm.

It’s an island with a troubled history, we were lucky to visit the Turkish Northern Territory.

I would highly recommend a holiday here - but just a note; it’s starting to get very hot. I would suggest late May to mid June.