Photo 1533
Were safely back home,
This is from our last nights in Cyprus, a rather cool pop up cocktail bar/pizza place opened in full view of the EURO 111 shipwreck. We sat there with a cocktail and watched the sun go down, it was a magical end to our holiday.
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
Neil
ace
@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
1533
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
30th June 2025 8:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
