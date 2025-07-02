Previous
Photo 1533

Were safely back home,

This is from our last nights in Cyprus, a rather cool pop up cocktail bar/pizza place opened in full view of the EORO 111 shipwreck. We sat there with a cocktail and watched the sun go down, it was a magical end to our holiday.
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Neil

