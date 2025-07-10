Previous
Early railway sleepers by neil_ge
Photo 1540

Early railway sleepers

made from stone, these are the sleepers at Silkston Common to take the coal from the colliery in the early 1800's
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 ﻿I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
421% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact