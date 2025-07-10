Sign up
Early railway sleepers
made from stone, these are the sleepers at Silkston Common to take the coal from the colliery in the early 1800's
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
Neil
ace
@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
