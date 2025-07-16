Previous
One of my favourite costal foot paths
One of my favourite costal foot paths

In East Lothian, Scotland, the Torness nuclear power station is visible in the background.
I had to collect a car in Edinburgh, so this is a great stop-off point for a breather.
16th July 2025

Neil

Neil
