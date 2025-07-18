Previous
RHS Flower Show Wentworth Woodhouse

In Yorkshire, massive crowds, fascinating show gardens, but so hot! The temperatures were similar to our holiday in Cyprus.
We picked up a few ideas to incorporate into our new garden.
