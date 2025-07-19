Previous
Washer sculpture by neil_ge
Photo 1549

Washer sculpture

Seen at the RHS Flower and Garden Show on Friday.
This is approx. 1100mm tall
Looks best with a black background.
19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 ﻿I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
424% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact