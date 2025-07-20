Previous
These last saw the light of day @ Westbury School. by neil_ge
Photo 1550

These last saw the light of day @ Westbury School.

Approximately 60 years ago! I can't believe it.
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 ﻿I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
Beverley ace
Such wonderful memories… wow!
July 20th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Delightful colours
July 20th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Oh, nice. Brings back memories.
July 20th, 2025  
Jerzy ace
It sort of ages us and brings back memories :-)
July 20th, 2025  
