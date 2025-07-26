Previous
Herron in flight by neil_ge
Photo 1556

Herron in flight

There's a lot wrong with this photograph, but the wings are so graceful.
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

Neil

@neil_ge
It’s a great shot…he's a gorgeous colour…
July 26th, 2025  
Magnificent wings - they are such a beautiful colour, and lovely in motion.
July 26th, 2025  
