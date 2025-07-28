Sign up
Photo 1558
Crossing (Vertical) by Nigel Hall.
Nicknamed locally as the "nit comb,"
It's a 33-foot-tall, rusting steel sculpture that was loaned to the town hall by Yorkshire Sculpture Park. Situated outside the Town Hall, Barnsley
28th July 2025
28th Jul 25
Neil
@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
