Previous
Photo 1566
76 steep steps in Aberdeen.
Over nighting in Aberdeen, and had to climb these steps to get to my hotel! With my bag!!!
P-1566
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
2
1
Neil
ace
@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
5th August 2025 5:52pm
Karen
ace
Those steps rewarded you with a terrific capture - fabulous POV and composition.
August 5th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Terrific POV
August 5th, 2025
