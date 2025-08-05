Previous
76 steep steps in Aberdeen. by neil_ge
Photo 1566

76 steep steps in Aberdeen.

Over nighting in Aberdeen, and had to climb these steps to get to my hotel! With my bag!!!
P-1566
5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 ﻿I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
429% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Karen ace
Those steps rewarded you with a terrific capture - fabulous POV and composition.
August 5th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Terrific POV
August 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact