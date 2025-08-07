Previous
Vespa Scooter... by neil_ge
Photo 1568

Vespa Scooter...

... on display at Meadowhall Shopping Centre, Sheffield...
p-1568
7th August 2025 7th Aug 25

Neil

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Very nice, brings back memories
August 7th, 2025  
