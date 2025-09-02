Previous
A rather cool shop in Verona Italy. by neil_ge
A rather cool shop in Verona Italy.

My wife and I are on a weeks city break. So far so good. It’s lovely.
Neil

ace
@neil_ge
John ace
Love the bold colors and geometric designs!
September 2nd, 2025  
