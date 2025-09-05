Previous
Looking under Castle Vecchio Bridge by neil_ge
Photo 1597

Looking under Castle Vecchio Bridge

Originally built in the 1300’s, it was destroyed by the retreating German troops as they left Verona in 1943 and re-built between 1948 and 1951
P-1597
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
