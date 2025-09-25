Previous
Steam on the Norfolk Poppy Line. by neil_ge
Photo 1617

Steam on the Norfolk Poppy Line.

In Sherringham for birthday and wedding anniversary celebrations.
Letting off a little steam!

P-1617
25th September 2025 25th Sep 25

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 ﻿I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
443% complete

bkb in the city ace
Great capture
September 25th, 2025  
