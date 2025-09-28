Previous
The Lifeboat Horse. by neil_ge
The Lifeboat Horse.

At Wells-Next-The-Sea, Norfolk.
The Lifeboat Horse was created by artist Rachael Long as a tribute to the horses that once pulled the town’s lifeboat. The 3-metre high sculpture stands proudly on the sandbank in the harbour
28th September 2025

Neil

@neil_ge
I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
