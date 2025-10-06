Previous
Studio portrait. by neil_ge
Studio portrait.

Last month, I joined the Barnsley Photographic Society. Last night we had a practical session with lights and a sitter, all practice for a model who will visit next week.
Neil

@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 ﻿I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
Beverley ace
Such an interesting sitter… a great portrait, with a real look of
‘in thought’… fabulous with the dark background.
October 7th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a great portrait. I love the lighting
October 7th, 2025  
