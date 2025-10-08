Sign up
Photo 1630
The Mallard at the National Railway Museum York
I went with a schoolboy friend of nearly 60 years' standing; it just felt as if we were as youngsters again, and we had a brilliant time together.
8th October 2025
8th Oct 25
Neil
ace
@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
1681
photos
41
followers
38
following
1623
1624
1625
1626
1627
1628
1629
1630
