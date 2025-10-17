Previous
Westland Sea King Helicopter by neil_ge
Westland Sea King Helicopter

From yesterday at the Aviation Museum
I spent today getting my car to a suitable service centre and arranging a courtesy car. Thankfully, there were a team of very helpful people who made the experience very easy, so thank you to you all.
17th October 2025

Neil

@neil_ge
