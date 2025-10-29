Previous
Gazing Ball by neil_ge
Photo 1651

Gazing Ball

By Lucy + Jorge Orta.
I saw this exhibit yesterday at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, but I didn't have the right camera to take the shot I wanted, so I returned today to get the shot I wanted.
p-1651
29th October 2025 29th Oct 25

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 ﻿I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
452% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact