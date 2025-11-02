Previous
Beaded Window, Cannon Hall.
Beaded Window, Cannon Hall.

Very little information about this glass bead tapestry that is displayed at Cannon Hall, Barnsley, except that it is a copy of a painting started by Sir Edwin Landseer and completed by Sir John Millais in the late 19th century.
The original painting is held by the Tate Gallery.
My photograph is just a portion of the whole piece, which measures approximately 2.5m-3m square. The entire work has an estimated 750,000 glass beads.
On close inspection, it's perfect —no blemishes, and no missing beads.
The bead/tapestry is backlit to show the colours in all their glory.
2nd November 2025

Neil

