Stronsay Lad, Eyemouth by neil_ge
Photo 1657

Stronsay Lad, Eyemouth

I wandered along the harbour wall of this old North Sea fishing harbour and found this rather dilapidated fishing boat.
It's a shame it has reached this point - I don't think there's any way it will go back to sea.
4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

Neil

@neil_ge
