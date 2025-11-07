Previous
East coast of Scotland by neil_ge
East coast of Scotland

Shot from the train going to Arbroath to collect a car that I'm delivering to London on Saturday. It's a great job, I get to see a lot of the country and meet interesting people on my travels.
7th November 2025 7th Nov 25

Neil

On the 1st March 2021 ﻿I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
