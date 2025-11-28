Previous
Waxing Gibbous Moon by neil_ge
Photo 1681

Waxing Gibbous Moon

First quarter phase,
This means it’s 8 days old and approximately 51% illumination.
All according to Google! The wind ias so strong, I’m pleases this shot is so sharp - my camera was blowing around like a sail!
P-1681
28th November 2025 28th Nov 25

Neil

Photo Details

