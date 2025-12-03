Previous
3rd day of Advent by neil_ge
3rd day of Advent

Cute little wooden snowmen.
Purchased from a very enterprising 14 year old who collected the wood, created the statues and then sold them at a Christmas Fair, the next generation of entrepreneurs (and not high tech!)
3rd December 2025 3rd Dec 25

Neil

On the 1st March 2021 ﻿I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since.
Boxplayer ace
Excellent craftspersonship
December 3rd, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
I love them. What an enterprising young man
December 3rd, 2025  
