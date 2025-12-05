Previous
5th day of Advent by neil_ge
5th day of Advent

Christmas Tree baubles. some old, some new, some from Janet's parents, and some from mine. The melting pot of a Christmas tree and its traditions is what the tree is all about.
5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

Neil

