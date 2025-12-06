Previous
6th day of Advent by neil_ge
Photo 1689

6th day of Advent

And the tree is up, satisfying, but a lot of work
P-1689
6th December 2025 6th Dec 25

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 ﻿I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
462% complete

