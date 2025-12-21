Previous
21st day of Advent. by neil_ge
21st day of Advent.

The calm before the Christmas storm outside M&S food hall that opened at 10:45 (Sunday hours).
And yes we were queue as well!!
21st December 2025 21st Dec 25

Neil

@neil_ge
