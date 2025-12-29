Previous
Self Portrait. by neil_ge
Self Portrait.

First attempt at in-camera multiple exposure. The grass was supposed to be my wild hair (that I actually don't have!). It's all a little ghostly, an interesting experiment that I'll try again.
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

Neil

On the 1st March 2021 ﻿I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
kali ace
this is great , double exposures are always mysterious
December 29th, 2025  
