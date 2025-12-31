Previous
Filey, North Yorkshire by neil_ge
Photo 1714

Filey, North Yorkshire

The day was dry, sooo cold and sunny, a brilliant day for a New Eves Day walk along the front at Filey
31st December 2025

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
Suzanne ace
Lovely light. Happy New Year
December 31st, 2025  
