Snow leopard at Chester Zoo by neil_ge
Snow leopard at Chester Zoo

The Snow Leopard is my wife's favourite animal. Six months ago this cat delivered a tiny cub that is growing fast. This was the first opportunity we had to visit, it was a very special day.
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Neil

On the 1st March 2021 ﻿I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
Walks @ 7 ace
What a beautiful creature, radiates power with that stare.
January 4th, 2026  
