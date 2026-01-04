Sign up
Flamingos at Chester Zoo
From Yesterday, and yes, they were really this colour, apparently they are fed prawns, and it turns them a deep pink, it may be an old wives' tale!
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
Neil
ace
@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
3rd January 2026 1:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
